Armed robbers steal ‘MAGA’ hat from tourist in Union Square

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — An tourist visiting New York City was robbed at knifepoint for his “Make America Great Again” hat Thursday evening, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m., as the 18-year-old tourist was about to enter into the subway inside Union Square Park, one man grabbed him from behind and removed his baseball cap, police said.

As they struggled over the hat, a second man displayed a knife and pointed it at the victim before the robbers fled with the hat, said police.

The teen was not injured during the incident, said police.

Police released a sketch of the man who displaced the knife, described to be in his 20s or 30s with an almost bald haircut and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a tan/brown jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap.

