76-year-old woman with a cane robbed in Queens, thief sought

HILLCREST, Queens — Police are asking for help in looking for the man who robbed a 76-year-old woman with a cane in Queens Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:05 a.m. when the woman was talking to a man outside of 164-01 Grand Central Parkway in Hillcrest, police said.

While talking to the woman, the man forcibly removed her wallet and took $80 in cash before fleeing to an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspected robber is described as a male with a beard and hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored hooded winter jacket and a skull cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).