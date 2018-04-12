Woman fatally stabbed, husband injured in apartment attack

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Authorities say a woman attacked a couple inside their Atlantic City apartment, leaving the wife dead and her husband seriously injured.

But it’s not yet known what spurred the dispute or why the alleged assailant was in the apartment, which is across the street from the city’s police department.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 28-year-old Rollie Ellis, of Pleasantville, is charged with murder, attempted murder and a weapons count stemming from the attack that occurred around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Jennifer Rodriguez was stabbed in the head and neck before she fled the apartment and ran to the police station’s lobby. Officers found her unconscious and she was taken to a hospital, but died there a short time later.

Rodriguez’s husband was stabbed multiple times but fled and flagged down an officer on the street. He’s expected to survive.