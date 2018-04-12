‘Wasn’t her time to go’: Family of woman found dismembered in park demands answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The mother of a woman found dismembered in a Brooklyn park believes the NYPD isn't working as hard to find her daughter's killer because of the color of their skin.

The remains of Brandy Odom, a 26-year-old mom, were found along a bike path at Canarsie Park. A dog walker found Odom's torso along the bike path inside the park. Her limbs were found about a half mile away. Odom's mother remembered her at a vigil Thursday night.

"I just want justice done for my baby," Nicole Odom said. "Nobody has the right to play god and take a life. It wasn't her time to go yet and it wasn't her choice."

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is putting up reward money for information leading to an arrest.

"We want this person brought to justice. The NYPD must put a full volume of officers on this case," he said, adding that there would be many detectives on the case if it had happened in Central Park.

Odom isn't sure the NYPD will devote enough resources to the case.

"They don't care," she said. "They move slower when it comes to African Americans, but if she was a caucasian child, someone would be locked up already."