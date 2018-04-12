Trump says Syria attack ‘could be very soon or not so soon at all’

WASHINGTON — A day after saying “missiles will be coming” to Syria, President Donald Trump said the attack “could be very soon or not so soon at all.”

Trump’s tweets Wednesday and Thursday come after Syria’s suspected chemical attack over the weekend, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied that such an attack ever happened.

On Wednesday, Trump said: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’” He added: “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

He followed up with a Thursday tweet highlighting that he never said when the attack will take place.

“Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.