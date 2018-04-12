Students donate more than 1,600 pairs of pajamas to local hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Teenagers thinking about hospital gowns realized they didn't all fit patients right, especially children. So they collected and donated more than 1,600 pairs of pajamas to a local hospital.

Students had a pajama day at nine schools in the Half Hollow Hills School District in Dix Hills on March 28. They wore pajamas to school and were encouraged to bring new pairs for donation to the NYU Winthrop Hospital.

Students who spearheaded the collection delivered the clothing to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. They met with young patients who often have unplanned visits to the emergency room and need something comfortable to wear in the hospital.