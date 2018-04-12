Service resumes on several train lines following morning delays

NEW YORK — Service has resumed on multiple train lines following disruptions and delays during the morning commute.

A and C train service resumed following earlier police activity due to a passenger altercation at High Street.

L trains service has resumed following an earlier incident where customers were in need of medical assistance at 8 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

N, Q, R and W train service has resumed following earlier signal repairs at 34 St-Herald Sq.

Southbound No. 6 trains continue to run with delays because of signal problems at Parkchester.