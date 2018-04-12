Public’s help needed to ID baby found dumped in suitcase near NJ train tracks

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a baby girl whose remains were stuffed in a suitcase and dumped along train tracks in Jersey City.

A Port Authority employee made the gruesome discovery at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, prosecutors said. The human remains were inside a suitcase found near the PATH train tracks underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge, just off Broadway.

A preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office revealed that the baby was a 10-month-old girl and she was Hispanic or African-American, prosecutors said.

Beyond that, investigators do not have an identification on the little girl. They’re asking anyone with information in the case or anyone who remembers seeing something suspicious in the area where the baby was found to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

The child’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.