Not a tiger: Raccoon prompts alarming 911 calls in Manhattan

Posted 10:12 AM, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, April 12, 2018

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A wild animal that prompted not one, but two 911 calls — including one claiming it was a tiger — turned out to be a raccoon, police said Thursday.

Police received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. about a small tiger running in the streets, frightening people, near West 166th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue, the NYPD said.

A second caller claimed the animal was a “feline, possibly with rabies,” according to police.

Responding officers discovered the wild animal was actually just a raccoon, police said.

Police then transported the raccoon to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Needless to say, social media users had some fun with the light-hearted news: