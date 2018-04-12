Not a tiger: Raccoon prompts alarming 911 calls in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A wild animal that prompted not one, but two 911 calls — including one claiming it was a tiger — turned out to be a raccoon, police said Thursday.
Police received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. about a small tiger running in the streets, frightening people, near West 166th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue, the NYPD said.
A second caller claimed the animal was a “feline, possibly with rabies,” according to police.
Responding officers discovered the wild animal was actually just a raccoon, police said.
Police then transported the raccoon to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
