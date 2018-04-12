Nordstrom opens first store in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After 30 years of trying, Nordstrom has opened its first store in New York City. It’s also its first stand-alone men’s store in the U.S.

Located on the corner of Broadway and 57th Street, Nordstrom’s flagship Manhattan store is 47,000 square feet spread out on three floors. It sells clothes, shoes and accessories from brands ranging from Vans to Valentino.

At a time where people are choosing to shop online rather than in-store, Nordstrom is trying to create an experience that will attract customers such as express return kiosks, in-store tailoring, and a coffee shop and bar.

There’s also the option for customers buy items online and pick them up in store 24/7, or to create their own suit using technology:

Last year saw a record amount of brick and mortar stores announcing they would be closing locations. Even iconic retail companies like Lord & Taylor have faced hard times, with the chain selling their Fifth Avenue building to WeWork.

Time will tell if the unique services will attract shoppers to the physical store. While currently only the men’s store is open, Nordstrom plans to open its women’s store across the street in the fall of 2019.