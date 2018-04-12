Man chokes, rapes, robs woman in Bronx building

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — A man choked a woman until she passed out and then raped her on the rooftop of a Bronx building early Thursday, police said.

He followed the 23-year-old victim into an elevator and then choked her, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man pushed her into a stairwell where she regained consciousness and forced her onto the roof of the building.

Once they were on the rooftop, the man raped the man, police said. He demanded her wallet and cash before fleeing.

Police have asked for help identifying him. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. The man has black hair in a high fade afro and a black bear. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red flannel shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).