Long Island man arrested for leaving injured dog untreated: SPCA

BRENTWOOD, L.I. — A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found his dog severely injured in a Long Island truck yard.

Amner Mendoza, 44, was arrested after Suffolk County SPCA received a call that a 1-year-old beagle mix was tied to a short leash with no water available in the truck yard, SPCA officials said.

When authorities arrived, they saw the dog had a severe leg injury that impaired his ability to walk, a broken bone and an open wound, the SPCA said.

Investigation revealed the dog was struck by a vehicle over a week prior without receiving veterinary care. The dog’s leg was dislocated in two spots, according to SPCA.

The dog was taken to the veterinary clinic for treatment.

Mendoza was charged with one count of failure to provide proper sustenance.