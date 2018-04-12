LIRR president expected to step down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Long Island Rail Road President Patrick Nowakowski is expected to resign effective Friday.

Newsday reports that Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota released a statement Wednesday night thanking Nowakowski for his four years of "steady and evenhanded leadership."

The outgoing president said it was time for new leadership to continue the progress the railroad has made in improving customer service.

Senator Todd Kaminsky released a statement regarding Nowakowski's resignation, saying commuters deserve a leader who will directly communicate with them.

"LIRR riders deserve a new leader who will demand immediate reform and who will level with and speak directly to them. Tough and no-nonsense leadership is needed urgently for one of the most important commuter rail systems in the country," the statement said.

In charge of the nation's largest commuter railroad since 2014, Nowakowski presided over the LIRR's declining performance and overtime expenses.

The commuter railway has been beset by numerous service complaints. Last year marked the LIRR's worst on-time performance in 18 years, where over 9 million riders were impacted with train delays and cancellations, according to the NYS Comptroller.