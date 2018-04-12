Jason Alexander returns to New Jersey for comedy show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tony Award-winning Broadway, film and television star Jason Alexander is heading home.

The New Jersey-born performer, best known for his role as George Costanza on "Seinfeld" will be headlining a program filled with music and comedy back in his home state.

He chats with Oji about his upcoming shows and whether or not we'll see a "Seinfeld" musical.

Catch Jason Alexander: The Broadway Boy at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Apr. 14 at 8 p.m. and on Apr. 15 at 3 p.m. at the State Theatre New Jersey.