Employee shot during robbery at Brooklyn smoke shop, suspect sought

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the person who shot a man during a robbery at a smoke shop in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Around midnight, an unidentified man entered Moes Smoke Shop on 7123 Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge and demanded money from the store employee, police said.

The employee, 40, complied and gave the robber money, said police.

The suspect shot the employee in the stomach and fled the scene on foot, said authorities.

The employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and has not been apprehended.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).