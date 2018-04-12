‘Bike Train’ rally kicks off to launch new alternative ahead of L train shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Commuters, advocates and elected officials rallied Thursday to launch the first-ever L train “Bike Train.”

The “bike train” hopes to provide an alternate transportation option for Brooklyn commuters who will be impacted by the L train shutdown next year.

Organized by the Transportation Alternatives, the group bicycle commute will be suitable for people of all abilities.

According to the group, the bike train is expected to roll from Brooklyn to Manhattan once a week in preparation for the shutdown and throughout 2019 until the L train is back in service.

Participants also want to make busy streets in the city a bus, bike and pedestrian only street for safety.

The shutdown is expected to begin in April 2019 for about 15 months in which the Canarsie Tunnel will be closed for major repairs.

The Canarsie Tunnel was one of the nine underwater tunnels that flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, all of which required extensive repair and rehabilitation.