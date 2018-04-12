Beloved Brooklyn pizzeria Di Fara shut down by health inspectors

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — People willing to wait an hour for a pie from one of New York City’s most beloved pizzerias will have to wait even longer.

Midwood’s Di Fara was shut down by health inspectors who found several critical violations on April 10, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. They found evidence of mice and food that wasn’t protected from potential sources of contamination.

Inspectors also found that cold food items weren’t being kept cold enough and that conditions in the pizza place were “conducive to attracting vermin to the premises.”

A sign in Di Fara’s window says they are closed “due to minor repairs.”

This isn’t the first time Di Fara has had health and safety issues. Inspectors found evidence of mice back in October of 2016. That wasn’t the end of the pizza problems. They also had filth flies or issues associated with them at the time. Di Fara was not vermin proof back then either.