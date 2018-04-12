3-year-old boy with no shoes found wandering alone in Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A 3-year-old boy, dressed only in his pajamas and socks, was found wandering the street before sunrise in Queens Thursday morning, sources told PIX11 News.

The child was spotted about 5:20 a.m. crossing the road at 109th and 120th streets in South Ozone Park. He was wearing pajama pants and a T-shirt and was not wearing shoes, sources said.

A passerby called 911 and the child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There, he told officers his father’s name and they found him using social media, sources said. The toddler’s dad said he does not have custody of the child and that the boy lives with his mother.

Officers went to the boy’s mother’s home and took her into custody, sources said.

Later in the day, police said the mother — Paula Montanez — was arrested and faces a charge of failure to exercise control of a minor.

The boy was found to be in good condition and was released to other family members. The city’s Administration for Children’s Services is investigating.