Suspected pipe bomb found along New York train tracks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — A section of plastic pipe with protruding wires has been removed from an area near railroad tracks in upstate New York and sent to an FBI lab for examination.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the 3-foot-long device that looked like a pipe bomb was found by a Canadian Pacific Railroad worker shortly before noon Wednesday in Ballston Spa. State, local and federal authorities inspected the device and called in a bomb squad from the Watervliet Arsenal near Albany.

The military unit determined the device was harmless and it was sent to the FBI in Quantico, Virginia.

Rail traffic was delayed during the investigation. An Amtrak spokesman says a northbound train returned to Schenectady and 38 passengers were bused to their destination in Montreal.