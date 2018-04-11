NYCHA tenant says her building is full of holes and her kitchen is flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A New York City Housing Authority resident has some major problems in her kitchen.

Baruch Houses tenant Maribel Dalmasi says her building is filled with problems. There's a massive hole in the stairwell. Pipes are exposed and tenants can see mold and roaches.

“Everyday I smell sewage in the lobby," she said. "My stairwell has a massive hole, and my kitchen is flooded."

Kitchen cabinets fell off the walls. She's tried to get repairs for weeks.

Dalmasi says when she heard NYCHA Chair Shola Olatoye was stepping down, she was relieved.

“I don’t want to tell you how I really feel. I want the Mayor to visit me,” Dalmasi said.

A spokesperson from the New York City Housing Authority says, "Plumbers are onsite now making the necessary repairs to fix the leak. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

