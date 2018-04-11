× Mariah Carey reveals battle with bipolar disorder

NEW YORK — Mariah Carey revealed Wednesday she struggles with bipolar disorder.

The singer discussed her battle in an exclusive interview with People magazine, and tweeted about the experience early Wednesday, saying she is “grateful to be sharing this part of my journey.”

In an abbreviated version of the interview posted on People.com, Carey says she was diagnosed with bipolar II in 2001 after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown.

Bipolar II, according to People, involves periods of depression and hypomania, the latter being a less severe version of mania.

Symptoms of mania can include feeling energetic, creative and euphoric, according to the nonprofit organization Help Guide. People experiencing hypomania may experience similar feelings, which can result in poor or harmful decision making, but can often carry on with their daily lives. Both mania and hypomania, however, may be followed up by severe depressive episodes.

Carey told people:

For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder. … But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.

The New York-born artist has won a slew of awards over the course of her 30-year career, including five Grammys, and has released 14 albums and appeared in more than a dozen movies.

She has 6-year-old twins who she co-parents with her ex-husband, fellow artist Nick Cannon, People reports.