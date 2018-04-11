Teen shot from behind in Brooklyn, police search for gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the person who shot an 18-year-old in Brooklyn early Monday.

Around 1:45 a.m., an individual approached the male victim from behind along Humboldt Street and Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg and opened fire, shooting the teen once in the lower back, police said.

Video surveillance shows the moment the suspected shooter opened fire before fleeing the scene with another individual on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).