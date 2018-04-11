Knife-wielding masked men tie up Staten Island residents in terrifying home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Police say two men armed with knives wearing masks forced their way into a Staten Island home and tied up the homeowners in a terrifying home invasion Wednesday morning.

It all started round 6 a.m. when the 67-year-old husband opened the garage door to warm up his wife's vehicle and was ambushed by the two men.

Police say one men pulled a knife, threw the husband to the ground and punched him several times. The other man entered the house and grabbed the wife and daughter, tied them up with zip ties and demanded cash.

A neighbor, Donald Madigan said “It’s scary, they are real nice people.”

The wife, who is also a doctor said after the men ransacked the family’s home on Howard Street, one of them said they raided the wrong house.

The men got away in a minivan but police are looking for surveillance video for more clues.

The husband suffered bruises and a laceration to his face.