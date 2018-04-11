Funeral set for decapitated 7-year-old New York boy allegedly killed by his mother

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A New York community reeling from the brutal killing of a first-grader, allegedly at the hands of his mother, will be saying a final farewell.

A funeral will be held Wednesday evening in Brockport for 7-year-old Abraham Cardenas.

Authorities say Hanane Mouhib used a large kitchen knife to sever her child’s head last week at their home in the town of Sweden, just west of Rochester. She has pleaded not guilty.

Mouhib had recently sought mental health assistance and then was released from a hospital.

The Democrat & Chronicle says his teacher, Julia Fagan, remembers Abe as an “incredibly loving and empathetic little boy” with bright eyes and a contagious smile.

“There’s absolutely no explanation for us,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference Friday. “The word ‘evil’ comes to mind.”

According to public records, Mouhib is a licensed nurse practitioner who had worked at a Rochester psychiatric center.

Mouhib’s husband, mother-in-law and a 10-year-old boy were in the house with her, Baxter said. He said they hadn’t seen any warning signs and were taken by surprise at the slaying.

“This is a very shocking situation for us,” District Superintendent Lesli Myers said. She called Abraham “an engaged learner” who “lit up a room any time he entered it.”