Comedy Store founder, owner Mitzi Shore dead at 87

LOS ANGELES — Comedy Store founder and owner Mitzi Shore has died, The Comedy Store announced Wednesday. She was 87.

Shore died in Los Angeles Wednesday morning after battling Parkinson’s disease for years, TMZ first reported.

The Comedy Store shared a statement on social media announcing her death:

It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers. She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.

The Store will be closed Wednesday.

The Comedy Store was opened by Shore; her husband, comedian Sammy Shore; and comedy writer Rudy DeLuca on April 7, 1972, according to its website.

On Sunday, The Store tweeted a “happy anniversary” video addressed to Mitzi that included dozens of “thank-you” messages from comedians.

Thank you Mitzi, we love you. 46 years! #thecomedystore pic.twitter.com/af5fAoOSe7 — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) April 8, 2018

Mitzi operated the club, and selected and scheduled comedians, according to The Store’s website, which boasts it is the “first all stand-up comedy nightclub in the world.”

She had four children, including comedian and actor Pauly Shore.

Pauly Shore shared an early image of him and his mother on Monday before she died.