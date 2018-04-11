Brooklyn teacher indicted for sexually assaulting student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn teacher was indicted Wednesday for sexually assaulting a teenage student.

Mervyn Affoon, 65, was arrested in October 2017 for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy in Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn.

"This is every parents worse nightmare," attorney Scott Rynecki said. "They sent their child to school to get an education and instead this child was sexually abused."

According to prosectors, Affoon asked the boy to have sex with someone else, record it, and send him the video. But Affoon's defense attorney believes this is all a made up story to extort the teacher and the city for millions.

Late last year, the teen’s family filed an $11 million notice of claim. They plan to sue the city believing the department of failed to protect their son.

Authorities say the encounters allegedly began in February 2017 and ended in October 2017, taking plkace at the school, as well as at Affoon’s East Flatbush apartment.

Affoon posted bail and was removed from the classroom after his arrest. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top charge of promoting a sexual performance by a child.