Baby found dead in suitcase left near PATH tracks in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A baby was found dead in a suitcase left near PATH tracks in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gruesome discovery was made about 12:40 p.m. underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge, just off Broadway, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A PATH train crew spotted a suitcase near tracks not far from the Journal Square stop and called police, sources told PIX11 News. When officers arrived, they found human remains in the container.

The prosecutor’s office described the victim as an infant and said homicide investigators are on the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

