Woman fatally stabs male co-worker at Westchester restaurant

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — Police in suburban Westchester County say a woman has fatally stabbed a male co-worker during a fight at a restaurant.

It happened on Tuesday in the kitchen of the River City Grille in Irvington.

The Journal News reports that 27-year-old Rosa Ramirez was arraigned on murder charges in the death of Bonifacio Rodriguez, of Yonkers.

Police say the 39-year-old Rodriguez had been recently hired as a dishwasher at the restaurant.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say what the fight was about.

It wasn’t clear if Ramirez had a lawyer who could comment.