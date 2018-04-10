Teens arrested for ‘suicide vest’ Snapchat threat to Staten Island school

STATEN ISLAND — Police arrested two teens who allegedly posted a school threat with an image of a suicide vest to Snapchat, an NYPD spokeswoman said Tuesday.

They had made a vest using cardboard cylinders, fireworks, wires and battery chargers so it would resemble a suicide vest, a police official said. One of the teens, 16, posted images of the vest to Snapchat with the warning: “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Police were alerted early Monday afternoon about the Snapchat post, an NYPD spokeswoman said. They tracked down the teens and found the vest, an imitation assault rifle and two imitation pistols in the home of the 17-year-old teen.

He was charged with placing a false bomb/hazardous substance, manufacturing explosives, violation of local law and unlawful possession of fireworks, officials said. Police charged the 16-year-old teen with filing a false report.

It was not immediately clear where the teens went to school.