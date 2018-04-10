Teen seriously injured after trying to hang off light rail train in NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he fell from a light rail train while apparently trying to hang off the side of it Tuesday night.

According to the NJ Transit police, the teen fell from the train as it began to leave Martin Luther King Drive station in Jersey City around 7:30 p.m.

The teen fell to the tracks below and the operator was able to stop the Hudson-Bergen County light rail train. Miraculously, the boy had not been run over, but suffered injuries to his head and shoulders.

He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he's listed in serious condition. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

NJ Transit police tell PIX11 they will be charging the teen with defiant trespassing and interfering with transportation.