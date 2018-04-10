Summer means more Amtrak repairs — and months of disruptions at Penn Station

NEW YORK — Commuters could be in for months of traveling issues again this summer.

Amtrak announced several months of planned repairs at Penn Station on Tuesday. Workers will be doing “critical reconstruction” on three major railroad infrastructure assets from the end of May through early September.

“Amtrak is continuing to prioritize updating the infrastructure in and around New York Penn Station to improve our service reliability,” Amtrak Executive Vice President and COO Scot Naparstek said. “We thank our partners for their coordination and flexibility as we continue this important and necessary work.”

Workers will focus on the Empire Tunnel, the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge and Track 19, a spokesperson for Amtrak said. The project, which is estimated to cost between $45 and $50 million, won’t impact commuters as much as the work did in the summer of 2017. There will be fewer schedule changes.

Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack and Maple Leaf trains will all be rerouted from Penn Station to Grand Central Terminal. Repairs on Track 19 will be done from June 8 to July 20.

Schedules have not yet been finalized for the time period.