Police arrest NYCHA employee for attempted murder

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The NYPD arrested a New York City Housing Authority employee for assault with a weapon and attempted murder on Monday.

Police responded to a building on Shore Parkway near Harkness Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Police also found shell casings between the building’s stairwells. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Cops found Nasean Joseph, a custodial groundskeeper for NYCHA, nearby in possession of a loaded firearm.

Joseph, 34, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and attempted murder. Police did not say what led up to the shooting or whether the men knew each other.