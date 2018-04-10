Man indicted for Long Island hit-and-run that killed teen college student

MINEOLA, L.I. — The driver behind a hit-and-run in Levittown that killed an 18-year-old girl in November has been indicted on several charges, the Nassau County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

18-year old Taranjit Parmar was driving on the Hempstead Turnpike on Nov. 9 when she got into a minor collision with Daniel Coppolo, a 31-year-old man from Deer Park. Both drivers pulled into a nearby parking lot. When Parmar exited her vehicle, Coppolo allegedly dragged her several feet, ran her over and drove away.

Parmar was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead that night. She was a dental student at Adelphi University.

“She bore all the responsibility to carry the family, carry her education. I always told everybody who would listen to me, if you’re going to have a daughter, this is the one. We’ve been blessed,” her father Ranjit Parmar said.

The Nassau County Police Department tracked down and arrested Coppolo on Dec. 23. He is charged with second degree manslaughter and assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, tampering with physical evidence, second degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

“Eighteen-year-old Taranjit Parmar was a beautiful, successful student when her life was taken from her after a minor fender bender. It is unthinkable that in addition to allegedly driving away with the young woman in the open window and then running her over, the driver fled the scene and left Taranjit to die in the parking lot,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Coppolo was a member of the FDNY and was placed on a 3-month disability leave from the department during the time of the crash, his attorney said. He also told PIX11 Coppolo had no prior felonies and had one prior DUI, which was a misdemeanor.

He is due back in court on May 17. If convicted, he faces up to 26 years in prison.