Man found guilty in Brooklyn elevator stabbing death of child

NEW YORK — A man who stabbed two children, one fatally, inside an elevator of a public housing complex nearly four years ago has been found guilty.

Daniel St. Hubert was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder of 6-year-old Joshua “PJ” Avitto and attempted murder of his friend, Mikayla Capers.

Avitto and Capers were on their way to get ice cream on June 1, 2014 when recently paroled Daniel St. Hubert stabbed them in the elevator of the Boulevard Houses on Schenck Avenue in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

Avitto died from his injures. Capers was stabbed 16 times and suffered from abdominal bleeding and a lacerated spleen, but survived.

St. Hubert attacked the children nine days after he was released from prison for attempted murder.

In December 2014, the family of Mikayla Capers filed a civil suit against the New York City Housing Authority.

The family argued housing officials neglected the Brooklyn complex and didn’t fix a front door that St. Hubert used to enter the building.

A judge says New York City lawyers reached a settlement in February 2018. The settlement amount was not released.