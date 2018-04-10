Man allegedly fatally abused puppy, set up fundraiser to pay vet bills

SHAMONG, N.J. — Authorities say a man fatally abused his puppy and then raised more than $14,000 through an online fundraiser to pay for the dog’s veterinary care.

The investigation into Reid Herjo began in January when the 24-year-old Shamong man was stopped for speeding by Medford police. He told them his German shepherd pup had been struck and injured by an ATV and he was taking it to the vet.

Authorities soon received information that Herjo had allegedly harmed the dog intentionally. Authorities eventually determined the dog had been severely abused and that Herjo had caused numerous fractures and hemorrhaging that required surgery.

The dog died Feb. 3 while in Herjo’s care.

Herjo was recently charged with animal cruelty and theft by deception. It wasn’t known Tuesday if he’s retained an attorney.