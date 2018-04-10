Head of NYCHA steps down, says agency has ‘failed’ in some ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York City's embattled public housing chief says she is leaving an agency that faces "real struggles."

Shola Olatoye, who departs at the end of April, said Tuesday that she's taken pride in serving one in 14 New Yorkers.

She calls her announcement a "bittersweet moment."

Olatoye acknowledged residents' concerns about possible lead paint hazards and winter healing failures.

“Yes, we have identified some unacceptable shortcomings in our operations," Olatoye said. "For residents to be uncertain about lead paint hazards in their homes, or unable to stay warm in the coldest days of winter, It unnerves me we have failed here."

The nation's largest public housing system has suffered years of neglect.

Politicians are simultaneously promising a fix and using the crisis to blame and bludgeon their rivals in an election year.

“I want to say thank you to Shola," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It was not an easy mission. It was a thankless mission. It was a crucial mission and 400,000 people benefitted."