Free cone day: Here’s how to get free Ben and Jerry’s Tuesday

NEW YORK — Ben and Jerry’s is celebrating “free cone day” Tuesday, which means free ice cream at participating locations around the world.

Ben and Jerry’s says the day of freebies began in 1979.

“It’s been our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support, and we’ve kept it up every year since,” it said on a Facebook event page.

Anyone can enjoy free ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday at participating locations.

Click here to find your local Ben and Jerry’s.