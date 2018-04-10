Facebook to alert over 80 million users whose data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you checked Facebook on Monday, you may have seen a warning letting you know if your personal information was compromised. Facebook alerted 87 million users that they were impacted by the privacy scandal plaguing the country.

Recently it's come to light that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, employed by Donald Trump, gained access to the data of those users. The company itself revealed that hackers may have accessed at least some information from all Facebook account holders, which is more than 2 billion people.

So how did it happen?

Much of this data sharing came from permissions in third party apps. You can find them under the apps and website tab, in the settings section of your own Facebook account. Since the scandal Facebook has changed many of their privacy settings, but it was through these third party apps that outsiders were able to access your information.

Mark Zuckerberg took full responsibility for the break.

"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement he plans to read on Capitol Hill. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”​

The prepared remarks were published by the House and Energy Commerce Committee. The release comes as Zuckerberg prepares for two hearings this week on Capitol Hill. Monday he met with lawmakers to try and address some concerns before the hearings.​

"Now ultimately, and I said to him, your business model that allows advertisers to get information and then directly, utilize, tailor that advertisement, there's a question of privacy there," Florida Senator Bill Nelson said. "And that's going to have to be decided at some point in the future. "

Moving forward, Zuckerberg is making data security and transparency a top priority. He also promised to deliver on both in time for the 2018 congressional elections.