Equal Pay Day 2018: What you need to know

NEW YORK — Tuesday is Equal Pay Day. The date is organized annually by The National Committee on Pay Equity, and raises awareness about the wage gap between men and women.

Each year, Equal Pay Day falls on a Tuesday in April, which signifies how long women must work into the next year to earn the same amount as men did in the year prior. You may also notice people wearing red on Tuesday. The color signifies how far “in the red” women are with their pay.

So how big is the wage gap? According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2016 for every dollar paid to men, women made on average 80.5 cents.

The pay gap also differs when factoring in race. According to research by the American Association of University Women, for every $1 paid to white men, Hispanic women eared 54 cents, African American women earned 63 cents, white women earned 79 cents and Asian American women earned 87 cents.

At the state level, New York women face the narrowest pay gap, making 89 cents for every $1 paid to men. Louisiana and Utah have the widest pay gap, with women making 70 cents for every $1 men earned.

Progress is being made on both the local and national level. In an effort to help reduce the pay gap, last fall it became illegal in New York City for employers to ask applicants about their income history.

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled that employers cannot consider a person’s prior wages when deciding a person’s salary.