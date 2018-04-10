California family disappears after leaving on spring break road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KLAMATH, Calif. – Friends and relatives are asking for help in an ongoing search for a family of four from Southern California that left on a spring break road trip late last month but hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 5.

Sandeep Thottapilly, 42, of Valencia, took his family up the West Coast on a trip to Portland, Oregon, on March 30. They were planning to stop in San Jose on their way back, but contact was lost with them on Thursday, according to a missing persons notice posted on social media.

They were last known to be in the "Klamath - Redwood National Park area," the flyer stated. Klamath is an unincorporated area in Del Norte County, north of Redwood National and State Parks in far northwest California.

Thottapilly was traveling with his wife Soumya Thottapilly, 38, and the couple’s two children; 12-year-old Siddhant Thottapilly and his 9-year-old sister Saachi Thottapilly.

The Thottapillys were expected to arrive at a family member's home in San Jose on April 6 but never showed up, San Jose Police Department Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

On April 8, the family member called police to report them missing.

The family was traveling in a 2016 Maroon Honda Pilot with a California plate of 7MMX138.

Investigators are working to obtain search warrants for cell phone carriers to see where the family members’ phones last pinged, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Warren said. They were also checking to see if the vehicle was equipped with a locating system.

The father of Sandeep Thottapilly reached out for help from Union Bank, where he says his son is the vice president.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted Tuesday that they were also on the lookout for the missing family and would be providing updates.

We want to let our community know, we are aware of the #Missing Family Story that @SCVSignal published. SCV Sheriff’s Station is in contact with San Jose PD, who is handling the case. We will provide updates when we receive more info. #LASD https://t.co/0mxNg9ln9O — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 10, 2018

Anyone with information was asked to contact their local authorities or dial 813-616-3091.