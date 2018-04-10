Firefighters discover dead man while battling Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx — One man is dead after a fire ripped through a residential building in the Bronx Monday night, police confirmed.

Police said the fire began around 11:30 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story townhouse with 12 apartments at 808 Freeman Street. The FDNY had the flames under control by midnight. Firefighters then discovered Russell Henry, 35, on the first floor. Henry had significant burns on his body, a source told PIX11. EMS responded and pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The FDNY's initial inspection sparked concerns that the blaze may have been intentional, a source told PIX11.

NYPD Crime Scene investigators are working with FDNY Fire Marshals to determine what caused the fire.