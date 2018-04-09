Trump slams FBI for raid of his personal attorney’s office, calls Mueller probe an ‘attack’ on US

President Donald Trump slammed the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office and hotel room as a “disgraceful situation” and “an attack on our country.”

“I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys. Good man. And it’s a disagraceful situation. It’s a total witch hunt,” Trump said Monday, referring to a lawful FBI raid.

“It’s an attack on our country,” Trump said. “It’s an attack on what we all stand for.”

The President again criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself, saying, “the attorney general made a terrible mistake.”