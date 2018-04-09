South Brunswick Mayor Christopher Killmurray dead at 55

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — South Brunswick Mayor Christopher J. Killmurray died Sunday, a year after succeeding the township’s former mayor who also died while serving in office.

Killmurray died Sunday morning at home, surrounded by family, South Brunswick Township Manager Bernard Hvozdovic said in a statement. He was 55 years old.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Killmurray was named mayor on April 12, 2017, after taking over for Frank Gambatese, the township’s longest-serving mayor.

Gambatese died in March 2017, halfway through his fourth term, at age 81, NJ.com reports.

Killmurray was a partner in the law firm of Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas in the firm’s employment and civil rights litigation section, and was first elected as a councilman in 2003, serving until his appointment as mayor.

“Mayor Killmurray fully embraced the significance of public service as a true calling and profoundly affected the lives of many South Brunswick residents,” Hvozdovic said.

Killmurray is survived by his wife and four children.