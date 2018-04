Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, N.J. — Smoke could be seen from New York billowing over New Jersey as a third-alarm fire raged on at a two-story building in Edgewater Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the building with a commerical garage, Edgewater International Auto Body, and may have extended to another building housing a hookah lounge.

Firefighters from several Bergen County towns have responded.

No injuries have been reported.