Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found at Long Island home

BELLMORE, Long Island — A postal worker was arrested Monday after dozens of bags filled with undelivered mail were found behind his home on Long Island, authorities said.

Postal agents visited the home of Richard A. Schaaf at Bellmore Avenue and West Adler in Bellmore last Tuesday.

Agents in search of missing mail opened the home’s backyard shed and found the postage stuffed into bags like garbage. They were acting on a tip, the inspector general said.

The bags contained more than 1,000 pieces of undelivered mail, some dating back as far as March 2017. The mail was intended to be delivered to residents and businesses in Nassau County, including the Bethpage area that Schaaf was responsible for.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of mail theft or slow delivery can call 888-USPS-OIG or file a complaint online at USPSOIG.gov.