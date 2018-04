Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” “You’re All I Need to Get By,” “Reach Out and Touch.” Those are just a few of the classics penned by Valerie Simpson and her husband and co-writer Nick Ashford.

Oji visited Valerie at home for a little song and dance and to chat about her Broadway debut. Simpson can currently be seen in “Chicago” as “Mama Morton.”