Man shot in foot in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the foot in Brooklyn Thursday and police are seeking the public's help in identifying the shooter.

Police said the victim, 27, was standing on Lenox Road near East 91 Street when a man fired several shots at him, striking him once in the left foot. The shooter fled north on East 91 Street, according to police. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Police have not said if the men knew each other or if this was a random attack.

The shooter is believed to be 22 to 25-years-old, 5 feet and 7 inches and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

