Man killed in Trump Tower fire died from smoke inhalation

MANHATTAN — The 67-year-old man killed when a blaze broke out in Trump Tower on Saturday died from smoke inhalation, the city’s medical examiner determined.

Todd Brassner lived in a 50th-floor apartment. There were no sprinklers. The building opened in 1983 when building codes did not require sprinklers in residential sections of buildings.

Four firefighters were also injured while battling the flames, officials said. Their injuries were minor.

New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the apartment was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived around 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after news of the fire broke, President Donald Trump tweeted: “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

No member of the Trump family was in the building during the fire.

The FDNY has not yet determined a cause for the blaze .