Housing advocacy group backs governor candidate Cynthia Nixon, Gov. Cuomo defends his record of creating affordable housing

NEW YORK — New York Communities For Change, a housing advocacy group, says they are backing candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon.

“Affordable housing affects everyone not just here in New York City but all across the state,” Nixon said.

A rally, endorsing the candidate for governor, was in Crown Heights Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office says, “The governor has spent his entire career in public service fighting homelessness and building affordable housing – Secretary of HUD under President Clinton.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo says he has twice strengthened rent protections and created the first of its kind tenant protection unit that placed more than 6,000 buildings and 61,000 units back under rent stabilization, and $550 million for NYCHA.

The biggest landlord in the city is the city, The New York City Housing Authority.

Senior Advisor Sarah Paden released the following statement:

"Someone should actually show Ms. Nixon New York's housing laws - they were strengthened both times they were up for renewal under this Governor, who also secured a record $20 billion in state funding to fight homelessness and build affordable housing. As far as the homelessness crisis in New York City is concerned -- we agree it is egregious and must be managed properly -- to that end, we urge her to talk to her good friend the mayor.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo toured NYCHA three times now and candidate for Governor Cynthia Nixon, invited by a tweet by borough president Eric Adams, toured the Albany Houses.

Just last Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the Queensbridge Houses, touring NYCHA buildings has become “stylish”

and housing has become a “political football.”

