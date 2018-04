CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The body of a dismembered woman was found along a bike path inside of Canarsie Park Monday evening, police say.

Police responded to the wooded area at East 86 Street and Seaview Avenue around 6:10 p.m. to find the remains.

The woman was missing several body parts. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.